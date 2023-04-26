PENN TWP., Pa. - If you're knot a fan of pretzels, please don't be in-salted.

It's National Pretzel Day, and to commemorate the oocasion, Plum Creek Farm Market and Creamery has a sweet, and salty, deal going on.

"They have this cool buy one, get one offer today, and I thought, 'Well, it sounds like a good day to get a pretzel,'" explained Kathy Luckenbill of Jefferson Township.

Customers could be seen lining up at the creamery to take advantage of the promotion.

"It's delicious," said Luckenbill. "So soft and just cooked perfectly and really, really tasty."

"Seems to be a large hit for everyone, and a lot of pretzels going out today," said Plum Creek part owner Ken Nolt.

Plum Creek's signature soft pretzels used to only be available at the creamery. Now, thanks to an addition, they're available at stores across the country.

"The process has been incredible. As we pick up more customers and distributors, we've made it as far west as Nebraska and down in Florida," explained Nolt.

The taste of Berks is twisted, buttered and packaged at the business in Penn Township.

"We would've started it last year, but this year, we've gotten into our new building," Nolt said. "We have our line up and running, and now, we can accommodate the orders coming in."

Locally, the frozen pretzels are also available at Boyer's Food Markets and the Fightin' Phils.

Within days, shelves will be stocked at Redner's Markets, too.

Nolt says there are a couple of tricks that make the twists taste so good.

"The big thing is our butter waterfall they go through," explained Nolt. "With flash freezing, it makes all the difference. That's the secret."

Nolt says a special tunnel on site freezes everything in about five minutes. In turn, that makes the snack rock solid and traps all the moisture in the pretzel.

Here is the full list of places where a box of three can be purchased:

BG’s Value Market

Boyer's Food Markets

Byler's Market – West Dover

Fisher’s Country Store

Martin's Country Market

Martin's Pantry

The Market at Oregon Dairy

Stauffers of Kissel Hill

Yoder’s Country Market

Select Redner's Markets

Today, Plum Creek isn't the only company preparing the snack in Berks County.

"Unique, Sturgis," stated Nolt. "A lot of pretzels made in the area here."

He says other places that think they're the pretzel capital truly have it twisted.

"I think they're confused. It's up here in Berks," joked Nolt.