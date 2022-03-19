WYOMISSING, Pa. -- Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a Berks County shopping center.
Shots rang out late Saturday afternoon in the parking lot near the Walmart in the 1100 block of Berkshire Boulevard in Wyomissing.
"What it looks like is this was a domestic-related incident," said Chief John Phillips, Wyomissing Police.
According to authorities, a man is dead, one person is hurt and the suspected shooter is in custody.
Phillips said there are no other suspects and officials will be completing search warrants on vehicles.
The police chief said the incident started when a husband confronted his wife. He said it appears the husband fired shots near Walmart. A man who was shot tried to get away in an SUV, but crashed. He died. Police said a woman was hurt, but it's unclear at this time how she was injured.
A 69 News crew at the scene reported seeing an SUV riddled with bullet holes.
Authorities have not yet released the suspect's name.