READING, Pa. - Police in Reading say an 18-year-old is behind bars accused of pulling the trigger in a deadly shooting.
The Reading Police Department Criminal Investigations Division says authorities arrested Wilson Ventura-Cruz following the incident in the 1400 block of Schuylkill Avenue in Reading around 5:15 p.m. Friday.
Police say when they arrived they found a 19-year-old male had been shot dead.
Responding police officers say they were directed toward a vehicle which was fleeing the scene of the shooting.
Officers were able to locate and stop the vehicle in the area of the 700 block of Schuylkill Ave. The vehicle driver was identified as the shooting suspect.
Ventura-Cruz was taken into custody and charged with first degree murder and related charges.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Reading Police Department at 610-655-6116.
Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crime Alert Berks County’s anonymous tip line at 1(877)-373-9913.