Pennsylvania State Police car

READING, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police have canceled a "missing endangered person advisory" for two children from Reading.

Sara Seachrist, 8, and 8-month-old Aria Seachrist were found to be unharmed, according to the police, who shared an update on Twitter about a half-hour after announcing their disappearance.

Authorities have not released any additional information about the children's disappearance or their discovery.

The police had said they believed the children may be at special risk of harm or injury after last being seen at approximately 5:12 a.m. Thursday on Arlington Street in Reading.

