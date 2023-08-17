LOWER ALSACE TWP., Pa. - Central Berks Regional Police announced some upcoming new traffic patterns in the Antietam School District Thursday.

Directional changes will be coming to roads by Mount Penn Elementary Center starting this Sunday. Police say it's a safety measure designed to protect school children.

Beginning August 20 at 7:30 a.m., the following roadways will implement directional changes that will remain in place until all schools return to a "normal" status:

Cumberland Avenue from 23rd Street to 25th will be one-way heading east (toward Exeter Township.) Police say no parking will be affected other than cars will now park facing east.

Grant Street from 23rd Street to 25th will be one-way heading west (toward the City of Reading.) Police say no parking will be affected other than cars will now park facing west.

Beech Street will continue to be one-way heading north. A parking space has been eliminated at each end of the street to accommodate turns.

Police say all drop-offs and pickups from the elementary school should follow the locations assigned by the school district at the times indicated.

There will be a "no left turn" on 23rd Street at Cumberland Avenue and police urge drivers to use Perkiomen Avenue to 23rd Street in order to get to Cumberland.

Police say they will review how well the new traffic patterns work and will make adjustments if needed.