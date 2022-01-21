GREENWICH TWP., Pa. - Police are asking for the public's help after a 76-year-old Greenwich Township man and his dog survived a hit and run.
They're still searching for the driver of a what's described as a metallic blue sedan with front driver side damage.
"There are two types of hit and runs where somebody else is involved and you or just you in a vehicle," Exeter Township Police Sgt. Sean Fullerton said. "Both are violations of the motor vehicle code and you could be charged with a misdemeanor which is a pretty serious offense."
The man didn't want to speak on camera, but told 69 News he was hit from behind while walking his dog in the yard.
He said he didn't even see any headlights... and when he came to, he had to crawl to a tree to get up.
State police say they are still searching for the driver of that metallic blue sedan.
They say icy patches on Kutz Mill Road caused the driver to lose control, driving through a wooden, split rail fence and into the yard.
"Certainly if there's another party involved, that is a more serious offense," Fullerton said. "But even if you hit and run on a fence or a mailbox or do damage to somebody's property one way or another that's still a violation of the motor vehicle code."
State and local police are urging drivers to use caution even after winter storms as temperatures drop and road re-freeze especially at night.
"And then at nighttime it freezes right so we are getting people that might be going a little too fast," Fullerton said.
Exeter Township Police are also investigating an accident where a driver was badly injured and say this winter has already been rough when it comes to weather and wrecks.
"This season has been brutal so far we've had icy patches," Fullerton said. "It warms up during the day then the snow runs out."
If you have any information regarding the hit and run - you are asked to contact police.