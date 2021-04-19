Shooting at Fairfield Inn & Suites in Spring Township
Joe Ducey | 69 News

SPRING TWP., Pa. - A man wanted in connection with a shooting outside a hotel is behind bars.

Pedro Franco Flores is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, and related offenses in a shooting outside a hotel in Spring Township. Court records show bail for Franco Flores is set at $250,000.

Police arrested another man, Joel San Andres, shortly after the shooting.

They say the two men shot another man who was in a parking lot with a woman and an infant.

A woman who was with the men was also shot.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.