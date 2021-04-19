SPRING TWP., Pa. - A man wanted in connection with a shooting outside a hotel is behind bars.
Pedro Franco Flores is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, and related offenses in a shooting outside a hotel in Spring Township. Court records show bail for Franco Flores is set at $250,000.
Police arrested another man, Joel San Andres, shortly after the shooting.
They say the two men shot another man who was in a parking lot with a woman and an infant.
A woman who was with the men was also shot.