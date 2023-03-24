SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A man is under arrest for a stabbing that happened in the West Lawn section of Spring Township.

In the early morning hours of March 20, police were dispatched to Reading Hospital for a report of a stabbing victim.

According to investigators, the victim had been receiving messages through social media from a man accusing the victim of interfering in a relationship he had with a woman.

A short while later, police say the victim was leaving a location in West Lawn when he observed the man who had been messaging him, accompanied by suspect Marcel Darienzo, walking in an alley in the 2100 block of Penn Avenue.

The victim confronted the man and the two began fighting with one another. During the course of the fight, authorities say 27-year-old Marcel Darienzo approached the victim and stabbed him in the shoulder.

The victim ran from the scene and was transported to Reading Hospital. He was treated for his injuries and later released.

Darienzo is charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and related offenses.

He's in Berks Couty Jail unable to post bail.