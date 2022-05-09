SPRING TWP., Pa. - Police in Berks County are asking for help finding two people accused of stealing from Ulta Beauty.
The Spring Township Police Department reports the theft happened on May 4, around 5:40 p.m. at the Ulta on Paper Mill Road.
Police say the suspects entered the store, selected high-end fragrances, placed the items into bags and fled the store without paying. Police say the stolen item are valued around $1,000.
The suspects were seen in a dark-colored SUV, police report. Officials say they were in the store for less than 5 minutes.
Suspect 1 is described as a light-skinned Black or Hispanic male with a large birthmark above his right eye, short hair, and was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a circular pattern on each sleeve and black jeans.
Suspect 2 is described as a Black male with a tattoo or birthmark above his right eye, dreadlocks and was wearing a Yale sweatshirt and black jeans.
At this time police are not linking this theft to other Ulta Beauty thefts in the area.
Anyone with information is asked to anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online here.