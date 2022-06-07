ROBESON TWP., Pa. - Police in Berks County are asking for help with multiple armed robberies.
"Every couple years we experience this," said Sgt. Matt Smith with Robeson Township Police Department.
Smith said his department is working with police in some of the other areas hit by armed robbers.
"On May 31, our Turkey Hill on Morgantown Road was hit with a robbery," Smith said. "There were two suspects involved in that case."
In the days prior to that, the police said an armed robber hit a Turkey Hill in Brecknock Township and a Dollar General in West Cornwall Township, Lebanon county.
In that case, the cashier fought back and the robber hit the cashier over the head with a gun.
"Throughout that time frame, there was one that was hit in Lancaster also believed to the same suspect," said Smith.
In all of the robberies, a gun was shown.
Police in Robeson Township said the gun used in the robbery that took place there was different than the one the robber showed in Brecknock Township and Lebanon County.
In Robeson Township, there were two guys, but in the others, only one.
That robber is described as a white man, 20 to 30 years old. He wore a bowler or fedora-like hat, had a pink square earring with diamond sparkles in one case, and possibly a tattoo on his right hand, near the thumb.
Police said the car believed to be involved in these robberies is a black Chrysler 300 between 2005-2010.
They're asking for the public to help them find those responsible.
"It could turn violent where somebody could get hurt, so it's important for us to obviously try to apprehend this individual," said Smith.
Anyone who may have observed the robber or can identify him is urged to contact the Robeson Township Police Department, Brecknock Township Police Department or the Cornwall Borough Police Department.