READING, Pa. - Police in Reading are releasing new information about a deadly shooting at Brookline Park.
One person was killed after a shooting in Reading Monday at Brookline Park around 7:45 p.m.
The shooting is sending shockwaves through the community, including in the The Governor Mifflin School District where the victims were all students.
"We found one male victim deceased in the playground, and three other individuals were taken to Reading Hospital for gunshot injuries, all of them are in good condition. They're expected to survive," said Chief Richard Tornielli of the Reading Police Department.
Governor Mifflin High School students were involved in the shooting, according to a statement posted on the school district's website.
"There were individuals, we believe all within the age range of 16 to 18, who came to the playground here from multiple municipalities to engage in a fight," continued Chief Tornielli.
Authorities say there are reports the fight involved anywhere from 15 to 30 individuals.
"You know, that's not typical activity. We see this related to the drug trade," said Tornielli.
Police say the investigation is still in its early stages.
The incident is raising concern following a double homicide Thursday evening in the northwest side of Reading. Police say the two incidents are not connected.
"They are different parts of the city, we believe different individuals were involved," said Tornielli.
No one is in custody at this time related to the shooting at Brookline Park and police aren't releasing information about potential suspects.
Mayor Eddie Moran is reaching out to the public for help.
"I am going to ask each and every one of my community members, leaders, faith based organization. So, let's sit down. Let's talk. Let's see what kind of pledge you can commit to, to battle this gun violence," said Mayor Moran.
Police could still be seen investigating the shooting at Brookline Park early Tuesday morning and in the afternoon hours.
Police are reviewing surveillance video from the area and are asking for anyone with information to give them a call.