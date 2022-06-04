AMITY TWP. -- Investigators returned to a retention pond in Amity Township off of Pine Lane on Saturday searching for bone fragments, where part of a human skull was discovered the end of April.
"We think we have it narrowed down to a case stemming from 2004, involving an attempted homicide out of Pottstown," said Amity Township Police Chief Jeffrey Smith.
Chief Smith said the attempted homicide was domestic related and that it could be the skull of the suspect, Roger Hart, who was once featured on the TV show America's Most Wanted. According to police, Hart's car was found about a half mile away from the pond in 2004.
"That same year, this area was searched. Back then a K-9 team did hit on the same retention pond," said Chief Smith.
He said the area was not developed yet and was overgrown to the point that the K-9s could not do a thorough search.
"That search was never picked up again, so here we are again back in 2022," said Chief Smith.
Multiple agencies have been brought in for the search. One is from Maryland and a dive team are among them.
"I was just walking around and I stepped on it actually and I thought it was a turtle," said Dylan Bond, who discovered the skull. "I never thought it would come to all of this, everyone being here," he said.
Police tell us they are still awaiting results on the skull that was discovered about a month ago. Chief Smith said that crews would only be searching the area on Saturday.