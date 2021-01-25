READING, Pa. - Investigators are charging a 17-year-old as an adult in connection with a shooting that happened over the weekend. The Berks County district attorney says the case is an example of a disturbing trend of youth violence.
Reading police responded to reports of a shooting shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Marion Street. Investigators say 17-year-old Kevin Desiderio fired multiple rounds from a .22 pistol into a house while people were inside.
"Many of these recent gun crimes we're seeing in the city of Reading are being committed by youthful offenders," Berks County District Attorney John Adams says. “Individuals who have no right to own or carry a firearm."
Police say Desiderio met a friend and demanded she tell him where one of her friends lived. Investigators say at one point, Desiderio allegedly chambered a round and pointed the gun at her.
"Part of the motive here was a domestic incident but, it got carried away and it should never have escalated into the use of a firearm,” Adams notes.
Ultimately, investigators say Desiderio parked behind a home on the 1100 block of Marion Street, got out of the vehicle, and opened fire on a home that had people, including children, inside.
A witness says Desiderio got back in the car and continued to shoot as he drove off. Fortunately, nobody was hit.
"He utilized a handgun he illegally possessed to shoot into an occupied home placing many individuals in fear of serious bodily injury,” Adams says. “The danger to the community is amplified by a 17-year-old young man who has to be off the streets based upon these actions."
Desiderio is charged with robbery, making terroristic threats, aggravated assault and discharging a firearm into an occupied structure, amongst other things.