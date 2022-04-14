RICHMOND TWP., Pa. | Emergency crews and the Berks County Coroner were at the scene in Fleetwood to recover a body found in a creek Thursday.

First responders were called to the area around 4 p.m. in Richmond Township, off of Route 662.

State police said a USDA agent was studying geese when he found the body of a white male with multiple tattoos.

Police said a name will not be released until next week.

They said there are no signs of foul play at this time.

Body in Richmond

