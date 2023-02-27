READING, Pa. — Two bogus emergency calls in just a few days kept law enforcement in Berks County busy.

"We don't know where these individuals are when they're placing the phone calls," said Chief Richard Tornielli, Reading Police Department.

The latest was a reported incident at a Wendy's restaurant on Lancaster Avenue in southwest Reading on Sunday. On Friday, the report of an active shooter sent the police rushing to Wilson High School in Spring Township.

The police said they know the calls aren't local.

"We believe, based on a lot of the intel reporting that we've seen over the past few months, where these incidents have happened across the country, is that there is an international nexus to it, which is out of our jurisdiction," Tornielli said.

These incidents draw a big response and are not isolated to Berks County, as the police and communications officials in neighboring Schuylkill County said they got the same out-of-the-country unsubstantiated threats, and they're still getting them.

"We provided the information that we had on the incidents to the FBI on Friday and touched base with them, because we knew there were other incidents happening in southeastern Pennsylvania as well," Tornielli said.

Police are now making split-second decisions, weighing the validity of a threat while also bringing out a strong enough response in case it turns out to be true.

"It's tough for us to really do a threat assessment when the information coming in through our communications center, when we are not receiving the information directly, so out of an abundance of caution, we deployed our patrol officers over there," Tornielli said.

According to Berks County District Attorney John Adams, consequences for the offender include spending up to seven years in prison and paying the costs of evacuation and response.