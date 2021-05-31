BERKS COUNTY, Pa. - Police say a woman and a man from Berks County are facing charges in connection with a shooting in Lancaster County.
Thalia Ortiz and Rashaun Taylor are accused of going to a home in East Petersburg Sunday night for a child custody exchange.
Officers say once there Ortiz got into an argument with another woman at the home. They say Ortiz and Taylor then got into a car to leave, and Ortiz fired a gun at the home.
One of the bullets struck an innocent bystander, officials say.
Ortiz and Taylor are charged with reckless endangerment and other offenses