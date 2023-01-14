Police closed off an area of Robeson Township, Berks County Saturday afternoon. The coroner was called to the scene a short time later.

As of Saturday night, police said the investigation is still active.

The area of Morgantown Road and Golf Course Road was closed off mid-afternoon Saturday.

Roads remained closed for hours before reopening just before 6 p.m.

The coroner's office confirmed with 69 News late Saturday afternoon that they were called to the area, but they were not releasing further information at this time.

69 News spoke with police shortly after the scene was cleared. An officer said police plan to release more information soon.

The investigation remains active.

