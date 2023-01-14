ROBESON, Pa. - Police closed off an area of Robeson Township, Berks County Saturday afternoon. The coroner was called to the scene a short time later.

According to police, a male and female were having a domestic disturbance.

The involved male had locked himself in a vehicle, armed with a handgun. Responding officers requested additional officers to the scene to assist.

The area of Morgantown Road and Golf Course Road was closed off mid-afternoon Saturday.

Police say the female involved had taken shelter in her residence for her protection. A team of officers were then able to safely evacuate the female as other officers made attempts to contact the involved male.

After several attempts to make contact with the male, officers approached the vehicle with ballistic shields. They discovered that the involved male had taken his own life.

The investigation remains active.

