S. HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. - Police and school leaders in Berks County are working together to make schools safer.
The latest active shooter training session comes on the heels of a school shooting in Texas that left 19 students and two teachers dead.
"If something tragic or a crisis happens we will be assisted by multiple agencies into the training," said South Heidelberg Township Police Chief Leon Grim.
Active threat drills led by the South Heidelberg Township Police Department took place this week at Conrad Weiser Middle School, with assistance from Cumru, Sinking Spring, Shillington and the county sheriff's department.
"How does one officer respond to a crisis on his own or on her own until backup officers arrive," Grim said.
These types of exercises usually take place every summer, but it's unfortunately once again a timely type of training.
"Right now school shootings, active threats, are at the top of mind of everybody because of the Uvalde shooting, the tragedy at the Buffalo supermarket," Grim said.
School's out, but that doesn't mean students don't also want to get involved to help the police prepare.
"The students really wanted to help out to ensure the police officers have as real of a scenario as possible. They're gonna be able to receive community service hours for it so that's always great," said Asst. Superintendent Stephen Burnham.
The officers learn how to work individually and together, clearing rooms and addressing threats.
"It is critical because time is of the essence," Burnham said.
This also continues to build a strong relationship with school students, staff, and local police.
"The police department has done an outstanding job. Our SRO that we have in the building, they always come down, have lunch with the students," Burnham said.