WEST READING, Pa. - Authorities are conducting a criminal investigation after a fire at the Scottish Rite Cathedral in West Reading Tuesday.

The fire broke out at the cathedral on South Seventh Avenue Tuesday morning.

State Police Fire Marshal Janssen Herb told 69 News he is assisting with the investigation at the cathedral as a result of the fire.

Herb said he could not confirm any other details of the investigation. He said the borough is planning on releasing a statement on the fire later Tuesday.

