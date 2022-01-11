Jeremy Kreiser

READING, Pa. - Reading Police have arrested a construction contractor working at a Reading School District elementary school.

34-year-old Jeremy Kreiser is charged with attempted unlawful contact of a minor and attempted indecent assault.

Police say Kreiser contacted an undercover officer posing as a 13-year-old girl Monday. They say they took him into custody when he attempted to meet the juvenile outside the elementary school Tuesday.

Reading Police immediately informed the school district about the situation.

"The safety and security of our students is our top priority. We thank the Reading Police Department for their proactive investigation to keep our children safe from online predators," The Reading School District said in a statement.

"Per district policy, contractors are required to submit clearances for all employees and subcontractors prior to beginning work on an RSD project. The district confirmed this long-standing process was followed, and there was nothing included in the individual’s clearances that would have prevented them from working with the construction firm on an RSD project."

