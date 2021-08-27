ROBESONIA, Pa. – Some who call Robesonia home recall seeing 67-year-old Robert Hatt walking his dog along the streets of the small town.
"It's certainly a tragic incident here with a citizen of Robesonia," said Sean McKee, South Heidelberg Township manager. "I live in Robesonia. I've seen him and his dog walking on my walk so it's certainly a tragic, tragic case."
Police continue to search for the drivers of multiple vehicles they say are involved in the hit-and-run that killed Hall and his dog.
It all happened in the pre-dawn hours Thursday at the intersection of Robesonia Street and Penn Avenue, where Hatt tripped and fell before being hit by a white refrigerator box truck, then a small car, and finally a tanker truck.
"The [South Heidelberg Township Police Department] is doing everything they can to employ all the resources necessary in order to resolve and figure out what exactly happened and take action," McKee said.
As the community continues to react to the tragedy, the focus for police narrows on additional surveillance images along Penn Avenue.
"Our investigation now concentrates on video surveillance in the area," said Police Chief Leon Grim. "We have some already and from that video surveillance we were able to get a good description of the lead vehicle as well as the other vehicles involved."
Police are hoping the drivers involved will reach out to police in the days ahead.
"If there's no fault involved, we'll try to determine that," Grim said. "If there's some — if the driver was impaired or distracted — we'll try to determine that as well."
Anyone who has information regarding the deadly hit-and-run is asked to contact South Heidelberg Township Police at 610-670-9885 or 610-655-4911.
Tips can also be submitted to Crime Alert Berks County by calling 877-373-9913 or by texting 847411, starting the message with keyword alertberks. Crime Alert is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.