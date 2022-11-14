KUTZTOWN, Pa. - There are three ongoing police investigations in the Kutztown area right now, and Kutztown University is reassuring students of their safety.

Two of those investigations involve the deaths of young men who were not KU students. The university is encouraging students to go to the campus counseling center if they need support, and it's also reassuring students that the campus and surrounding areas are safe by stepping up police patrols, because the shooter who killed one of those young men is still on the loose.

The shooting happened early Saturday just before 1 a.m. in the off-campus Advantage Point apartment complex. 18-year-old Diego Velasquez of Reading was killed. He was not a Kutztown University student, and the shooter has not been identified. The university said it's taking extra measures for safety.

"We have increased patrols on campus since the incident on Saturday night, so that could help students feel better as well," said Vice President of University Relations Matt Santos.

The second incident happened when 19-year-old Kellen Bischoff climbed into a dumpster behind the Dollar Tree on Constitution Blvd. Berks County District Attorney John Adams said he was likely drunk after attending an off-campus party with his brother he was visiting, and he passed out in the dumpster, which was picked up by a trash truck hours later.

"We believe, based upon the autopsy results, that he was crushed when the trash truck compressed the recyclables," said Adams.

His body was found at the Total Recycle facility in Exeter Township just after 8 a.m.

A third incident happened early Sunday morning when a man in a black sedan brandished a gun at the intersection of West Main St. and College Blvd., but he did not fire it. University police are still searching for a suspect.

Even though the university said campus is safe, it's still reminding students to take precautions.

"It's always in everyone's best interest that, no matter where you are, to be vigilant about your safety. To travel in pairs, for instance, when you're leaving, walking across campus, or going downtown," said Santos.

Police are still searching for the suspects in the off-campus shooting and the gun brandishing case. If you have information about the shooting, contact State Police. If you have information about the man with a gun near campus, reach out to university police.