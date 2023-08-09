MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. - Almost a year after the murder of a former NFL player in the parking lot of a Muhlenberg Township hotel, police are still trying to locate the suspect.

Authorities say on October 16th, 2022, 25-year-old Jose Pizarro allegedly shot former NFL player Antonio Dennard to death in the parking lot of the Red Roof Inn located in the 2500 block of N. 5th Street Highway.

Investigators say Dennard and Pizarro were seen arguing just prior to the shooting.

Crime Alert Berks County is offering a cash reward for information that leads to the suspect's arrest.

Dennard eventually succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. Police say Pizarro fled in a dark colored sedan.

Dennard lived in Berks County and had played football with various NFL teams, including the Green Bay Packers and the New York Giants.

Pizzaro is described as 5'4" and 170 pounds. His last known address is in the 300 block of Washington Street, Reading.

Anyone with information on Pizzaro's whereabouts is asked to call police or Crime Alert Berks County's anonymous tip line at 1(877) 373-9913.