READING, Pa. — Police have converged on the campus of Reading Area Community College for a reported shooting.

RPD officers were dispatched shortly before 2 p.m. Wednesday to the first block of South Front Street, near the Penn Street Bridge.

Initial reports from the scene were that a man was shot in the head and was being rushed to the trauma center at Reading Hospital.

RACC tweeted that it happened in front of the school's student union building. It said the campus remains on lockdown and that no one should go on campus.

An alert could be heard instructing people to seek shelter in a safe location, secure doors, and stay away from windows as they await further instruction.

Police have not yet released any information about the shooting. A 69 News crew is on the scene. Refresh this page for updates as information becomes available.

