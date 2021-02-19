EPHRATA TWP., Pa. - Wintry weather triggered a series of events that could have resulted in a tragic outcome on an icy stretch of Route 222 between Reading and Lancaster.
An Ephrata police officer was approaching a jackknifed tractor-trailer on the southbound side of the highway in the area of the Route 322 overpass around 9 p.m. Thursday, when he observed a large box truck slide out of control and hit another vehicle in the same area.
As more officers were making their way the scene, they reported that another tractor-trailer lost control on the icy highway and hit the rear-end of a pickup truck that had slowed due to the other two crashes.
Unfortunately, it didn't end there. As officers worked to stop southbound traffic before the crash scene, they noticed that a fully-loaded car carrier was on the approach. The tractor-trailer's driver wasn't able to stop the big rig quickly enough and drove into the highway's center median.
In all that, the police said no one was injured.
The southbound lanes of Route 222 between the Denver and Ephrata interchanges were closed for approximately three hours.