BERKS COUNTY, Pa. - Police departments in Berks County and beyond are taking part in National Night Out.

The events offer entertainment and a chance for community members to get to know first responders. One of the events is happening at the Schuylkill Valley High School in Ontelaunee Township.

"Tons of vendors, free food, fireworks, music. Pretty much something for everybody," said Alysia Fredericks, Northern Berks Regional Police administrative assistant. "You can expect a ton of law enforcement agencies. We have five different departments representing us tonight."

"It's to get police departments and their communities closer," said Northern Berks Regional Police Chief Jim Keiser.

Chief Keiser said a National Guard black hawk helicopter will be landing at the event.

"Usually, when people call the police, it's because they're having a bad night or a bad time. This allows us to come together on better terms," said Chief Keiser.

People can get an up-close look at vehicles from various departments and agencies.

Bern Township Police Detective Joshua Santos said the event has really grown over the years.

"It's a lot of fun. Organizing this is a lot of fun, knowing that it's all going to come together and just be a great family night," said Detective Santos.