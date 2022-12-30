LOWER HEIDELBERG, TWP. - Police and first responders were called to a fatal accident Friday afternoon in Lower Heidelberg Township.

Emergency crews responded to the crash in the 500 block of Brownsville Road shortly after 3:30 p.m.

Lower Heidelberg Township Police confirm one person was killed.

Initial emergency dispatches reported a two-car accident with one vehicle overturned near the entrance to Blue Marsh.

Police are directing traffic in the area and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.