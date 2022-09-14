READING, Pa. — Police and paramedics converged on the parking lot of a Wawa in southwest Reading for the report of a shooting.

They responded shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday to the convenience store in the 400 block of Lancaster Avenue.

Authorities have not yet released any information about injuries, but two ambulances were on the scene as well as close to a dozen police officers.

A 69 News crew is also there, working to get more information. Refresh this page as additional details become available and watch 69 News at 5:30 for a live report from the scene.