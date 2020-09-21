SOUTH HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. - Two people were injured in a crash that involved one of the vehicles being pursued by police as its driver traveled erratically through western Berks County, according to law enforcement authorities.
The crash happened shortly after 2 p.m. Monday, when the car being pursued struck another car at Penn Avenue and Krick Lane in South Heidelberg Township, between Sinking Spring and Wernersville.
The woman driving the pursued car was thrown to the ground and then hit by her car as it continued to move, the police said.
Ambulances transported both her and the driver of the other car to the hospital.
The other driver did not appear to be seriously injured, according to the police.
The crash followed several calls to 911 from people who reported the driver's erratic behavior through the western boroughs, the police said. They thanked the public for the reports, adding that if the woman had continued driving toward Reading's more populated suburbs, the outcome of any crash could have been much worse.