READING, Pa. – The woman killed in a car crash in Reading Monday night is being remembered as a beloved sister and mother.
Police are still looking for the two drivers involved in the fatal hit-and-run that left one woman dead and a family in mourning. Now they're asking for the public's help.
"I had to see her last night in the ER before the coroner came, and it's forever etched in my mind," said the victim's sister Suzann. "I didn't sleep yet, I've been awake. I'm afraid to shut my eyes, I just want him to come forth," she said of the person responsible for the crash. She says she cannot fathom how anyone could ever hit a person without stopping.
"I hope that they turn themselves in, just for closure for Sandra's son and daughter," Suzann added. "They just lost their father in November and now to lose their mother is just devastating."
Reading police say at about 10 p.m. Monday, a white BMW and another unidentified car were speeding on North 11th Street when the two cars blew through a stop sign at Robeson Street, slamming into the car of 58-year-old Sandra Dardis.
"My fiance and I were inside watching television and suddenly it sounded like a vehicle was going to come through our front window," said a witness.
Police say the driver of the BMW and the other car left the scene, but three passengers in the BMW stayed.
"Our primary job is to identify the driver of the vehicle who fled so we can find out exactly what happened and give the family of the deceased woman some closure and hopefully some justice," said Capt. Cheryl Pentheny of the Reading Police Department.
"It's not going to bring her back but I think they need to be reprimanded for what they did," Suzanne said. "I'm sorry — I'm not a vindictive person but they should not have fled."
Suzann says her sister was two blocks from home, picking up their other sister, when she was killed. Now she just prays people wake up so another family never has to go through this.
"I hope it stops people from drag racing," she said. "Why do they have to do it? That's my question. You know they have stop signs for a reason. My sister was a church-goer, my sister was a very, very careful driver."
If you have any information about the driver of either the white BMW or the other car, please call the Reading Police Department at 610-655-6116.