MT. PENN, Pa.- The search ramps up for a missing Mt. Penn woman after a private investigator is brought in.

Meanwhile, family members are trying to stay strong.

"I'm scared," said Amanda Zdradzinski, this missing woman's daughter. "I'm overwhelmed, but just very grateful for everyone that's been helping and I'm hopeful."

Family of the missing Mt. Penn seamstress, Sandra Sublette, are hoping someone can help bring their loved one home.

"I think she's scared herself and I want her to know that it's okay," said Zdradzinski.

"We're trying to leave no stone unturned," said Detective Ron Linderman with Central Berks Regional Police Department.

Linderman has a thick binder he's compiled with all the information pertaining to Sublette's disappearance. He said clues, including two potential sightings in the last few weeks, indicate Sublette is likely still alive.

"There's been a possible sighting, which would've been March the 10th I believe, at the Screpesi's Sandwich Shop located at New Holland Rd and 568," said Linderman.

A surveillance photo shows a woman police say could be Sublette. The image was captured Monday in Exeter Township but they haven't been able to confirm it's her.

Sublette's family is concerned for her mental health. Zdradzinski said her mother was experiencing some emotional and financial stressors before she went missing.

"I want her to know her granddaughters miss her," said Zdradzinski. "Tomorrow is her birthday and we just want to celebrate with her. We don't want anything from her, but for her to be okay."

If you have any information that could help, call Central Berks Police or other authorities. If you see Sublette call 9-1-1.