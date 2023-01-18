HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. – Officers, state troopers and members of the Special Emergency Response Team were in the area of Tulpehocken Forge Road in Heidelberg Township Wednesday afternoon.
That's where state police say they served a warrant at a home around 2 p.m., related to an armed robbery that took place Tuesday at the Fulton Bank on Conrad Weiser Parkway in Womelsdorf.
"Through our investigation, what we do and how we get information is what led us to that," said Trooper David Boehm with the state police.
When troopers arrived, the incident turned into a barricade situation, and a SERT team was called, state police said.
Roads were blocked off for hours, and armored vehicles could also be seen.
While clearing the house around 5:30 p.m., one of the occupants of the house was found dead, Boehm said.
State police say they do not know if the person found dead is the bank robbery suspect, adding that is still part of the investigation.
The identity of the person who was found dead has not been released.
The cause of death is still under investigation.