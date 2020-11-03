READING, Pa. - Authorities have released the name of the man who was fatally shot in downtown Reading early Monday morning.
Jareil Sudler, 19, of Reading, was found dead in the 300 block of Washington Street, alongside the Chiarelli Plaza parking garage, according to the city police.
An autopsy was underway Tuesday afternoon to determine Sudler's exact cause of death, but investigators have told 69 News that it appeared he had been shot at least twice in the chest.
The police said they don't have a description of the person who shot Sudler or a motive for the homicide.
Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to submit an anonymous tip to Crime Alert Berks County by sending a text message to 847411, starting with keyword alertberks, or by calling 877-373-9913. A cash reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.