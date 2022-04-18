Reading shooting scene N. 6th and Greenwich streets outside shopping center
READING, Pa. - Reading police have identified the man shot and killed on Easter Sunday afternoon.

Emmanuel Negrón, 36, died at the hospital shortly after the shooting around 1:45 p.m. Sunday, police said in a news release Monday morning.

He was found in the 500 block of N. Sixth Street, near the scene in the area of N. Sixth and Greenwich streets, police said. They are investigating his death as a homicide.

Investigators put up crime scene tape around the shopping center parking lot, which appeared to be littered with shell casings, and dozens of evidence markers were placed in the lot.

Authorities have not yet identified a potential suspect, and the investigation is actively ongoing, police said Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Reading police at 610-655-6116 or contact Crime Alert Berks County.

