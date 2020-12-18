READING, Pa. - A Berks County man has died after being shot while driving his car in Reading early Thursday afternoon, according to the city police.
RPD officers and paramedics were dispatched around 1:15 p.m. North 12th and Buttonwood streets for the report of a shooting victim lying in the street.
The victim, identified by the police on Friday as Dominique Lane, 28, of West Reading, was rushed to Reading Hospital, where he died a short time later.
Lane, the police said, was driving his car in the 500 block of Birch Street when he was shot. He ended up crashing into a car that was parked against the curb on Buttonwood Street.
So far, no arrests have been made. Anyone with information about the homicide can contact Crime Alert Berks County by texting a tip to 847411, starting the message with keyword alertberks, or by calling 877-373-9913. A cash reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.