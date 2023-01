READING, Pa. - Police have released the identity of Reading's first homicide victim this year.

Investigators identified 47-year-old Eric Ferrar as the man shot in his car on the 300 block of Washington Street on January 18.

He later died at the hospital of his injuries.

Reading Police are still looking for the men responsible for Ferrar's death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Reading Police Department or Crime Alert Berks County.