MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. — Authorities have identified the suspect they're seeking in the killing of a former NFL player in Berks County last week.

Police said Wednesday that they have obtained a warrant for the arrest of Jose Daniel Pizarro, 24, of Reading, on homicide and related charges.

Pizarro shot Antonio Dennard outside Legends Bar and Restaurant on North Fifth Street in Muhlenberg Township on Oct. 16. He later died at the hospital.

Dennard lived in Berks County and had played football with various NFL teams, including the Green Bay Packers and the New York Giants.

Anyone who knows of Pizarro's whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Alert Berks County by calling 877-373-9913 or by texting a tip to 847411, starting the message with keyword alertberks. A cash reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.