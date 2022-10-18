AMITY TWP., Pa. — A Birdsboro woman died late Tuesday morning, when her car was hit by a tractor-trailer in eastern Berks County, according to the police.

Justine Twardowski was traveling north on River Bridge Road in Amity Township, crossing the eastbound lanes of Route 422, when her car was hit by a tractor-trailer shortly before 10:30 a.m., police said.

Twardowski, 27, died at the scene; the truck's driver, a 52-year-old man from the Harrisburg area, was not injured, according to the police, who said that both drivers were wearing seat belts.

Route 422 East was closed for approximately five hours while the police conducted their on-scene investigation and reconstructed the crash.