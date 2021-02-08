CUMRU TWP., Pa. - Authorities have released the name of the man who was killed in a shooting outside a hookah lounge in Berks County on Friday.
Albert Duran, 33, of Ephrata, Lancaster County, died after being taken by ambulance to Reading Hospital, according to the police.
Three other men -- Michael Rodriguez, Rahim Rashid and Luis Lopez -- were wounded by the gunfire, which erupted around 2:30 a.m. outside the Diamonds Lounge in the 300 block of East Wyomissing Avenue in Cumru Township.
The surviving victims are expected to recover from their wounds, the police said.
The police said their investigation determined that the shooting was the result of a fight that began inside the lounge. Those involved took the issue outside, where a gunfight eventually ensued, the police said.
Adams said the business does not have a liquor license, but people have been allowed to bring their own alcohol.
"A lot of problems have resulted," he said. "We need to do everything possible to stop this eyesore in our community and because we can't have this type of violence here or anywhere."
Adams said approximately 75 people were still outside the hookah lounge when the first officers arrived on the scene of the shooting.
"People saw something, heard something or know something, and they need to come forward," Adams said. "We know people have information."
Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Crime Alert Berks County by texting a tip to 847411, starting the message with keyword alertberks, or by calling 877-373-9913. A cash reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.
As for the lounge, its owner provided 69 News with the following statement:
"I would first like to express my sincere condolences to the family of the victim who's life was lost. My heart goes out to all of the victims, our customers, our staff and our community; as everyone was affected by this traumatic event. At this time we are actively participating with law enforcement to ensure justice is served. I would like to address the public at this time and state that Diamonds Lounge is a reputable establishment and we DO NOT condone violence. We make every effort to make sure our customers are safe and will continue to do so."