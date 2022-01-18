READING, Pa. - Reading police have identified a man who was shot and killed in the city last week.
Police said Jarel Lunsford and another person shot at each other at around 9:45 p.m. on the night of Jan. 12 in the 200 block of Maple Street.
A short time later, police said another person also fired shots in the block.
Police said Lunsford eventually made it to an ambulance in the area of South Ninth and Chestnut streets.
Lunsford was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
So far, no arrests have been made.