crime scene

READING, Pa. - Reading police have identified a man who was shot and killed in the city last week.

Police said Jarel Lunsford and another person shot at each other at around 9:45 p.m. on the night of Jan. 12 in the 200 block of Maple Street.

A short time later, police said another person also fired shots in the block.

Police said Lunsford eventually made it to an ambulance in the area of South Ninth and Chestnut streets.

Lunsford was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you

Comments disabled.