EXETER TWP., Pa. - Police busted a number of speeders on Route 422 in Exeter Township Wednesday. Some drivers were clocked at speeds of nearly 100 miles per hour during the aggressive driving enforcement.
Police say they hope the enforcement sends a message to all drivers that they are watching.
This is the third wave of a aggressive driving enforcement for police departments around the state. Police in Muhlenberg and Exeter townships are in on that crackdown.
"We're getting speeds of over 90 miles an hour already," reported Sgt. Sean Fullerton.
Officers in Exeter Township were out Wednesday to keep a watchful eye on Route 422.
Officers say they caught one driver at 91 MPH and shortly after that, another driver clocked at 97 MPH.
"Many of our crashes that we see throughout the year are caused by reckless driving, caused by speed, careless or aggressive driving," continued SGT. Fullerton.
Both departments were among others around the state that were awarded federal grant money to put extra officers on the roads for the crackdown.
"It's not always about trying to get somebody, to give them a high speeding ticket, or a traffic ticket to inconvenience them, it's about saving lives," said Tara Destefano of the Highway Safety Network.
Destefano says high-visibility enforcement is crucial.
"It's not just your life in your hands but other peoples lives on the road," said Destefano.