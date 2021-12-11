BOYERTOWN, Pa. - The Eastern Berks Regional Police Department is continuing to investigate an armed robbery that occurred at the Circle K convenience store, located at 100 S. Reading Ave., within Boyertown.
Police say the robbery took place on Saturday, November 13th, 2021 at around 6:30 p.m.
Officials say the suspect walked into the store, pointed a pistol at the clerk, walked around the counter and demanded cash from the safe and register.
After obtaining an undetermined amount of cash, the suspect fled the store.
The robbery suspect is described as a dark skinned black male in his 30s, approximately 5ft-10in. to 6ft tall, weighing about 220 - 230lbs.
The suspect was also wearing a black hoodie (possibly Adidas brand), a baseball cap, black pants and a mask.
The suspect was wearing white sneakers with blue accents on the top and heal portion, along with having tan soles.
Surveillance video shows the robbery suspect parked half a block away from the Circle K, in what appears to be a later model white Kia optima.
Anyone with information is asked to submit an anonymous tip to Crime Alert Berks County.
Cash rewards are available up to $10,000 if the tip leads to an arrest.
Anonymous tips may be submitted by either calling 1(877) 373-9913, downloading the ALERTBERKS app on your mobile device, or by using your mobile phone to text tips to 847411 and typing ALERTBERKS + your tip.