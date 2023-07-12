Police in Berks investigating string of auto shop burglaries

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. - Several different law enforcement agencies are sharing information about a string of auto shop burglaries that have happened around Berks County this month.

"I would say that it's very likely it is connected," said acting Kutztown Borough Police Chief, Michael Clery. "It's the same modus operandi, which is the way people commit these crimes"

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating burglaries at three auto shops, two in the Mertztown area and one close by, all happening on July 7th.

"Two we know, for sure, that inspection stickers were taken in the burglary," said Trooper David Boehm, public information officer for Troop L.

State Police say there was also cash taken from one of the locations and a camera at another.

A few nights later, two auto shops in Kutztown were also burglary targets.

"We noticed that the windows to both establishments were broken out and upon talking to both owners, they reported inspections stickers as well as miscellaneous tools that were stolen," said Clery. "There's sort of a black market for inspection stickers."

"There's places where you get the lick and stick and pay whatever for it and they don't inspect your car," Boehm added.

A similar crime was also reported in Fleetwood. Investigators say they're actively working to gather video and identify those responsible.

"I think before this is all said and done, we're going to find that more businesses were victims, probably not just in our county, but other counties as well," said Clery.