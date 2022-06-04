SOUTH HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. - Police in Berks County made several DUI arrests and cited more than two dozen drivers for vehicle violations while conducting a sobriety checkpoint Friday night.
Berks County police departments from the North Central Regional DUI Enforcement Program set up the checkpoints in the 4900 block of Penn Avenue in South Heidelberg Township, according to a news release from township police.
Officers from the South Heidelberg Township Police Department were assisted by officers from Exeter, Muhlenberg, Hamburg, Central Berks, Sinking Spring, Cumru Township, Douglas Berks, and the Shillington police departments, as well as deputies from the Berks County Sheriff's Office, the Pennsylvania State Police, and volunteers from the Western Berks Fire Department.
Officers stopped 1,275 vehicles at the checkpoint between 9:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m.
11 drivers were arrested for DUI (three for alcohol and eight for marijuana), township police said. Additionally, two people were arrested for possession of drugs, and one person was arrested for possession of a concealed firearm without a permit.
Three drivers were found to have fraudulent inspection stickers, with 34 drivers being cited for various vehicle violations, and another 15 drivers receiving warnings.
One person was taken into custody for an outstanding warrant for failing to appear in court for a previous DUI arrest.
DUI deterrence operations are funded through the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and National Traffic Safety Administration.
Travelers are reminded if they suspect a drunk driver to call 911. To report Underage Drinking call l-888-Under-21.