MT. PENN, Pa. — School buses will return to the roads in Berks County next week as classes resume in some of the 18 public school districts, including Antietam, Boyertown, and Oley Valley.

That also means kids will be lining up at bus stops.

"It's all about the safety for the kids and getting them acclimated to school time," says Chief Ray Serafin, Central Berks Regional Police Department, which covers Mt. Penn and St. Lawrence boroughs and Alsace and Oley townships.

Serafin said the first few weeks of the back-to-school season are the most chaotic.

"We have officers, especially for the first couple of weeks, they'll assist with getting the parents back to normal, about getting their kids to school in a safe manner," Serafin said.

Most people are familiar with the bus laws, which means having to stop when a school bus puts on its flashing lights and extends the stop arm.

The chief said there are no exceptions to that rule, not even in an intersection. The only way a driver can pass is on a divided highway.

"School bus violations, if you are found guilty, it's an automatic 90-day suspension on your license," Serafin said. "So, you have to turn that over to the state, and that, obviously, could be severe for somebody."

There are also a lot of kids who walk to school. When a crossing guard steps into the intersection holding a stop sign, it carries the same weight as a permanent stop sign, and drivers are expected to adhere.

"If you fail to stop, you are in violation of a stop sign," said Serafin, whose department serves all of the Antietam School District and parts of the Exeter Township and Oley Valley school districts. "So, you can be cited for that."

He emphasized the safety of the children and crossing guards is the most important thing, and people need to make sure they're paying close attention and are not distracted.