READING, Pa. - Police in Berks County are sending a strong message to sports fans this Halloween to stay vigilant.

Exeter Twp. Police reached out to 69 News with a message, saying to stay alert with Trick-or-Treat nights and Phillies games scheduled at the same times.

Officials from the North Central Regional DUI Enforcement Program are asking drivers to plan for a sober ride, reminding everyone that buzzed driving is drunk driving.

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is teaming up with Berks County Police this Halloween for extra enforcement.

A media release from police writes that between 2016 and 2020, there were 129 drunk-driving fatalities on Halloween night. In 2020, 11 pedestrians were killed in drunk-driving crashes, officials continued to write.

“This warning is especially true as the Phillies play in the world series this Halloween. PHans need to be especially vigilant while sharing the streets with trick-or-treaters this season," said plan for a sober ride home” said Sergeant David Bentz, Exeter Twp. Police Dept. and Berks County Coordinator for the North Central Regional DUI Enforcement Program.

Sgt. Bentz says Berks police officers will be diligent in taking impaired drivers off the County’s roadways this weekend and Monday to make them safer for kids. There will be DUI Roving Patrols, DUI Checkpoints, and other enforcement efforts.