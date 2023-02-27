COLEBROOKDALE TWP., Pa. - Police in part of Berks County are searching for a man after a reported robbery and kidnapping Monday morning.

Rodney Moyer, 45, faces numerous felony charges, including robbery, kidnapping, unlawful restraint, and false imprisonment. He also faces a misdemeanor count of theft.

Moyer is formerly of Colebrookdale Township, but his current address is unknown.

The Eastern Berks Regional Police Department said officers were sent to a convenience store on Reading Avenue in Colebrookdale Township shortly before 8:30 a.m. Monday regarding a reported robbery and kidnapping.

The victim told police that Moyer came up to him in the store's parking lot and said that he had a gun, according to a news release from the Eastern Berks Regional Police Department.

Moyer told the other man to go into the store and withdraw money from the ATM machine, police said. Moyer said that he would shoot the victim and others in the area if he didn't withdraw the money, according to police.

Police say that Moyer also told the victim to drive him to Philadelphia after withdrawing the money. During the drive, Moyer told the victim to stop at another ATM and withdraw more money, according to the news release.

Moyer got out of the vehicle at a later location and time, police say, after which the victim contacted police.

Police say that Moyer threatened to use a gun, but he did not display one, and it is not known whether he actually had one.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Eastern Berks Regional Police at 610-369-3050, or through Berks County Dispatch at 1-800-372-9111 or 911. Callers can also provide anonymous tips by calling Crime Alert Berks at 1-877-373-9913.

Moyer should not be approached or contacted.