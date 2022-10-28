EXETER TWP., Pa. - It’s a rare confluence of events.

“Philly’s having a banner year in sports and normally this is a busy time for us anyway, we have a lot of trick or treating community events,” said Sgt. David Bentz with Exeter Township Police.

The Phillies are in the World Series, the Eagles are taking on Pittsburgh, and Philly Union is in the playoffs. Halloween events and other activities are also being held.

“We quickly came to realize that game three of the World Series is the same night that we are going to have tons of kids out on the road in less than bright costumes,” said Sgt. Bentz.

It’s a county-wide effort to keep the community safe.

“We are providing funding for DUI roaming patrols that night to find those people that might be impaired and are on the road, get them off the road to make it safer for our kids,” said Bentz.

South Heidelberg Township - with its wide coverage area - will have patrols and cars out with police giving out candy for kids.

“In our jurisdiction, we will have multiple cars in each jurisdiction,” explained Chief Leon Grim with South Heidelberg Township Police. “We will have a car at the Wernersville Fire Company, the Robesonia Fire Company, we will have another car in the neighborhood in South Heidelberg.”

It’s timely too, because representatives from multiple police departments are gathering at Triple A to discuss traffic safety issues.

“Just to discuss issues that we are seeing or if someone experiences a really good case that could help others do some research into a topic or two,” Bentz said.

With a busy next couple of days, police departments are encouraging everyone to make good choices.

“DUI’s a totally preventable crime, have a plan if you’re going to go out and have a drink, have a safe way home.”