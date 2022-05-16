CAERNARVON TWP., Pa. - The Caernarvon Township Police Department is investigating thefts of catalytic converters in Berks County.
It happened at Morgan Corporation, a manufacturer of truck bodies located on Morgan Way. The total loss and damages is $144,000.
Police say the thefts have been ongoing since November 2021, but recently have increased. There have been a total of four thefts in the past month involving the theft of 96 catalytic converters, officials report.
Anyone with information is asked to anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online here.